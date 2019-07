Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that the CASO was jointly launched by the army, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Wani Mohalla of Khudwani.

He said that all entry and exit points have been sealed by the forces.