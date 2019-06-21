Security forces launch searches in three villages of north Kashmir's Handwara

Kashmir
The security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in three villages of Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

A police official said that joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), 92 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army’s 30RR have cordoned off Yaroo, Hanjishot and Supernaghama villages after specific input about the presence of militants in these villages.

He said that door-to-door searches are being conducted.

However, contact was not established with the militants when this report was being filed.

