Also Read | Auto Draft

Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Duroo village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Reports said that the CASO was jointly launched by army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | Auto Draft

An official said that the CASO was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Witnesses said that door-to-door searches are being conducted in the area.