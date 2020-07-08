Secy L&E for strict action against offenders to prevent child labor

Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat Wednesday directed the concerned to take strict action against those who indulge children in labour activities.

He said this in a meeting of officers of Labour department, JKEDI and District Employment and Counselling Centre to review the working of these Departments here at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat.

While reviewing the Child Labour Act, the Commissioner Secretary urged the ALC to conduct a survey in this regard and take stringent action as per law against such people who indulge children in hazardous activities so that menace of child labour is eradicated in the district.

To mitigate the financial distress of the workers during COVID-19 pandemic, the Commissioner Secretary said that Rs 4000 financial relief has been sanctioned for each active worker which was special dispensation approved by the government.

The meeting was attended by DC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal; Labour Commissioner, A.R War; ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba; Assistant Labour Commissioner Ganderbal, District Officer JKEDI and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Ganderbal briefed the Commissioner Secretary about functioning and achievements of the department through power point presentation under various schemes in the district.

He informed the meeting that 27 Centre/State Labour Acts have been implemented in the district. He also informed that under JK Building and Other Construction Workers Act (JKBOCW), 9149 workers are registered till date in the district.

While briefing about the schemes wise distribution of assistance, ALC informed that Rs 2,03,54,198 was disbursed in financial year 2019-20 besides Rs. 29.50 Lakh is distributed in current financial year.

To enable active delivering labourers to get benefitted from the COVID-19 relief sanctioned by the government and renewal of Labour Cards, Commissioner Secretary exhorted for organizing month-long awareness drive in the district so that more construction workers get registered and also impart awareness with regard to Labour Laws and other benefits available for the labourers.