Secy PD&M reviews dev works in Anantnag

Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring (PD&M) Department, M Raju, Friday reviewed progress on various development projects being executed in the district under PDD, PHE, Flood, RDD Health, Education, Agriculture and allied sectors.

District Commissioner (DC), K.K Sidha informed the secretary about the physical and financial achievements registered under various centrally sponsored schemes in the district.

SE PDD informed that nine towns have been electrified under PMPD Urban out of sanctioned 12 towns and work is in progress on three remaining towns which is expected to be completed by September 2020.