Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 11:04 PM

Secy PD&M reviews dev works in Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 11:04 PM
Greater Kashmir

Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring (PD&M) Department, M Raju, Friday reviewed progress on various development projects being executed in the district under PDD, PHE, Flood, RDD Health, Education, Agriculture and allied sectors.

District Commissioner (DC), K.K Sidha informed the secretary about the physical and financial achievements registered under various centrally sponsored schemes in the district.

Trending News

JKPM demands repair of Aharbal-Shopian road

Govt in experimentation mode amid surge in COVID cases: PDP

BJP made law hostage across country: JKNPP

SE PDD informed that nine towns have been electrified under PMPD Urban out of sanctioned 12 towns and work is in progress on three remaining towns which is expected to be completed by September 2020.

Related News