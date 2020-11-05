Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:30 AM

Seerat conference held

UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:30 AM
A Seerat conference was held at Dubai Grand International School (DGIS) HMT Srinagar.

The event was organised by the department of Arabic and Islamic Studies in collaboration with DGIS family, a statement issued by the school said.

The ground staff and educators participated in the categories of Tilawat, Naat and Seerat.

Chairman DGIS, Muhammad Hanief Bhat presided over the function.

On the occasion, the speakers delved upon the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and urged the audience to follow the teachings of the Prophet (SAW).

An intra-school Seerat quiz competition was also held on the occasion, which was won by lower primary department that was felicitated with an award.  The upper primary and primary department bagged second and third positions.

