A three-day seerat conference was organized at International Delhi Public School Zakura in which Khwaja Farooq Renzushah emphasised that to maintain the identity of Kashmir civilization it is necessary to understand the role of Sufi Awaliyas of Kashmir who strengthened brotherhood.

According to a statement, Renzushah said it is the Awaliyas who taught us Tawheed and imbibed Ishiq e Rasool (SAW) in our hearts.