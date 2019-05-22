Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 12:08 AM

Sehrai pays tributes to slain militants

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 12:08 AM

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Wednesday paid tributes to the militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s  Kulgam district. 

“Kashmiri youth continue to offer their lives for political birth rights. We are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our moral and religious responsibility to safeguard these sacrifices collectively and individually,” he said in a statement.

Trending News

Govt lifts highway restrictions

Kashmir remembers Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone on their anniversaries

Amarnath Yatra-2019 |Governor chairs high level meet, reviews security arrangements

Advisor Sharma discusses highway issues with experts

Sehrai reiterated his appeal to the world community and all international human rights organisations to take a strong note of the plight of Kashmiris and come for their rescue. 

Related News