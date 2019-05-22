Sehrai pays tributes to slain militants

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Wednesday paid tributes to the militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“Kashmiri youth continue to offer their lives for political birth rights. We are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our moral and religious responsibility to safeguard these sacrifices collectively and individually,” he said in a statement.

Sehrai reiterated his appeal to the world community and all international human rights organisations to take a strong note of the plight of Kashmiris and come for their rescue.