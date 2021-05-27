'Sehrai's 2 Covid positive sons recovering in custody'

Two sons of former Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for “raising anti-national slogans” during their father’s funeral are recovering from Covid infections in Police custody.

“They have been recovering from infections,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “They have been kept in isolation and are being checked by the doctors regularly.”

Sehrai’s sons – Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai – were arrested during a late evening raid from their Barzulla Srinagar residence on 16 May.

Kupwara jail officials said that they refused to take them.

“Over a week ago they were brought as Covid-19 positive and we refused to take them till they turn negative,” a senior Kupwara jail official told Greater Kashmir. “Once they turn negative, they will be brought here as there lodgement is here only.”

Soon after their arrest, Police had said that both the sons of late Sehrai and four others had been arrested for raising ‘anti-national’ slogans during the funeral of the former Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman in Kupwara on May 6.

Soon after the burial of Sehrai, Police registered an FIR against 20 people who were found involved in raising “anti-national and provocative slogans” during the funeral of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman on 6 May.

On May 5, Ashraf Sehrai, who was serving detention under the PSA, died at the Government Medical College Jammu where he was shifted a day earlier from the district jail Udhampur.

After his death, according to medicos of GMC Jammu, the separatist leader’s tested returned positive for Covid-19.

Amid tight security arrangements, Sehrai was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village in Kupwara on May 6 before dawn after his body was brought in an ambulance from Jammu.

Only 20 persons, mostly his relatives, were allowed to attend the funeral, which the Police said was done to maintain Covid-19 protocol.