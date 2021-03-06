Seminar on apple marketing held

A one-day seminar on marketing of apples, issues and challenges was held at Banquet Hall in Srinagar on Saturday.

Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Bhat was the chief guest on this occasion.

The growers were informed about the different Government of India-sponsored schemes including support to individual enterprises, FPOs, producers and Self Help Groups under which the beneficiaries are provided technical knowhow, training, financial assistance, easy financial access, government registration, packaging besides branding and marketing support.

All the provisions of the schemes were elaborated threadbare during the session.

The growers were given detailed information regarding pre and post harvesting management with a special emphasis on adoption of latest technologies and the use of organic manure to enhance the quality and quantity of the produce.