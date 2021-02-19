Seminar on career opportunities held at GDC Pattan

Psychological cum Career Counseling and Placement Cell, Govt. Degree College Pattan, organized a day long seminar on “Career Opportunities in the Competitive Era”.

In a statement the college said that the programme was inaugurated by principal of the college Prof.(Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi. In his welcome speech he emphasized on the importance of such events and said that every student must be aware about the career opportunities available to him/her. He opined that the students constitute the ‘gen-next’ who are going to decide the future of the nation. Therefore, they should know the career opportunities well in advance.

The college had invited 7 IAS/KAS Shahnawaz Ahmad (Asst.Commissioner Secretary, Department of Sales andTaxation), Faheem Ahmad (SDM Pattan), Zafar Mehdi SDPO, Pattan. Aijaz Ahmad (Department of Sales andTaxation), Zeeshan Khan (BDO, Baramulla), Bashir Ahmad (BDO, Khor Sherabad) and Adnan Ahmad (BDO, Wailoo) who spoke on the theme. The resource persons made students aware and provided them a broader perspective of the career opportunities available in the competitive era.

It was followed by the live interaction with the students who comprised of both college students as well as the pass out graduates of GDC Pattan other colleges.

Owing to the overwhelming response of students to the programme, the college intends to organize more such career related programmes in the future as well.