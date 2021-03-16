Seminar on Competitive Exams Preparation on March 18

In an endeavour to extend awareness and apprise aspirants about the preparatory strategy to qualify different Competitive Exams especially the Civil Services, Career Classes-365 is organizing a seminar on “Competitive Exams Preparation – Why, When and How?” on March 18, Thursday, at 2:30 PM at Cooperative Complex, Noorbagh Road Sopore.

According to a seminar issued here, eminent Officers will participate in the seminar. The programme will comprise of presentations and question-answer session. All the aspirants, especially the college students interested in Competitive Exams may join.

Career Classes -365 is a not for profit imitative to spread awareness and guidance among students for different State and National level Competitive Exams, the statement said.