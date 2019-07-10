Seminar on Dal conservation held

A seminar on “Responsibility of media towards Dal Lake” was organized today.
The event was organised by a news agency “Kashmir News Trust”. Several journalists including Farooq Wani, Sanam Ajaz, Raja Mohiuddin, Syed Tajamul, Irfan Qureshi, Nashir Geelani, Sheikh Tajamul, Aqib Ahmed spoke on the occasion.
The speakers on the occasion impressed upon the authorities to take all possible measures to restore the pristine glory of Dal lake. “Dal is the asset of people of Kashmir which has made this place world famous,” they added.