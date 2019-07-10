Seminar on drug abuse held at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday presided over a day-long seminar over drug abuse in the Kashmir valley at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar.
Islamic scholars, civil society members and various NGOs participated in the day-long seminar in which issues related to women were also discussed.
“A daylong seminar of Ulema, civil society members and NGOs on the very serious concern of drug abuse in valley and issues relating to women in society held at Mirwaiz Manzil. Various suggestions discussed and panels formed to take them forward. As issues concerning all of society, all need to do their bit about them (sic),” Mirwaiz said in a tweet.