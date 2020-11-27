Kashmir, Today's Paper
Seminar on Psychological Problems, remedies held at GDC DH Pora

The Govt Degree College D.H Pora Kulgam organised a One Day Seminar on “Basic Psychological Problems and Their Remedial Measures” under the initiative of Manodarpan on  Tuesday.

According to a statement, the Manodarpan initiative is implemented by Higher Education Department, J & K  through J & K Psychological Counselling Cum Carrier Counselling and Placement Cell. Director colleges Jammu & Kashmir Prof.(Dr) Peerzada Mohammad Yousuf was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dr Humayun Majeed Neuro Psychiatrist, J&K Health Services was the keynote speaker. The students from different Colleges also participated in the seminar. Dr Humayun Majeed discussed the basic psychological disorders like Attention Deficit Hyper Activity disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Schizophrenia etc. He also explained how bio-socio and psychological behaviour shapes the personality of a common man.  The Director Colleges emphasised the need and importance of organising psychological counselling seminars in educational institutions in the contemporary scenario.

