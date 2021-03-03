Seminar on Road Safety held at Delina|25-30 deaths in Baramulla due to road accidents every year: ARTO

Aarifeen School of Excellence, Delina Baramulla in collaboration with Regional Transport office Baramulla organized a day-long seminar on Road Safety in the main auditorium of the school here on Wednesday.

A large number of staffers, especially members of ASE transport department participated in the seminar.

Mubashir Jan, ARTO Baramulla was the Chief Guest on this occasion. He said that we lose 13 lakh people in the world due to road accidents and 2-2.5 lakh road accident deaths are reported in India every year.

“In Baramulla district alone, we report around 25-30 deaths due to road accidents every year which includes students, labourers and drivers. We don’t have research as to what happens to the families of the deceased. We must not take it just the death of a single person but these deaths are a national loss. They could have contributed a lot towards nation building but alas! we lose them in road accidents,” Mubashir added.

He imparted knowledge about traffic rules and road safety to the school transport department and the teaching staff advising them to follow the rules. He provided in hand training to the transport department and checked the school vehicles.

“If the traffic rules are strictly followed, many precious lives can be saved. We must accept the traffic rules on our own, not by force or fear and we must be good learners. We must follow the rules to save our lives and the lives of others. While driving we must take care of Non Motorised Transport including pedestrians and cyclists,” Mubashir stressed.

While appealing his road transport officials and ASE staffers to respect the drivers, Mubashir said that these drivers are our front line warriors and we must shower enough love for them.

Later, an interactive session was held in which the audience posed several queries to ARTO Baramulla on traffic rules, road safety and safety measures while driving.