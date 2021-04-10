Seminar on 'Sexual Harassment of women at workplaces' held at GDC Pattan

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) on Saturday organized a seminar on “Sexual Harassment of women at workplaces” in unison with Internal Committee, Anti Harassment Cell of Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan.

DrAsiyaNazir, Organizing Secretary of the Seminar and Convener, IQAC addressed the audience and acquainted them with the need for awareness on such a sensitive topic.

Prof Safiya Khalil, Convener, Internal Committee highlighted the role of Internal Committee in the college especially for girl students. Prof (Dr.) GhulamJeelaniQureshi appreciated the committee for organizing such a programme.

The Resource Person, DrSaimaFarhad, Member Internal Committee and Proctor, KU through her presentation, acquainted the gathering with all the related terminologies, legal acts and rules, procedures for handling and disposing complaints etc.