Send notices via email also, Raja Muzaffar urges SIC

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement, Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat Sunday urged the State Information Commission (SIC) to send notices for case hearings to appellants and complainants via email.

In a statement, Muzaffar said, “Many cases are disposed of by the commission when the appellants or complainants are absent. In reality, in some cases, these people do not get the commission’s notice for appearance due to postal delays.”

“This is nothing but injustice with the aggrieved and we appeal the Commissioner SIC to ensure that notices are sent via email as well,” he said.

