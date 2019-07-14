Send notices via email also, Raja Muzaffar urges SIC

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement, Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat Sunday urged the State Information Commission (SIC) to send notices for case hearings to appellants and complainants via email.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

In a statement, Muzaffar said, “Many cases are disposed of by the commission when the appellants or complainants are absent. In reality, in some cases, these people do not get the commission’s notice for appearance due to postal delays.”

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

“This is nothing but injustice with the aggrieved and we appeal the Commissioner SIC to ensure that notices are sent via email as well,” he said.