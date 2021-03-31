Send off accorded to Principal Private Secretary to IGP Kashmir

A farewell function was organized at ZPHQ to give a send-off to Principal Private Secretary to IGP Kashmir Mohammad Shafi Khan on his superannuation. Farewell functions for superannuating officers were also held at Handwara, Ganderbal and Kupwara.

In a statement police said, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Amit Kumar and other senior officers participated in the function.

IGP Kashmir while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officer conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officer and prayed for his good health and success post retirement. He also lauded the contribution of the Officer during his 38 years of service which he professionally rendered in the department.

The superannuated officer also spoke on the occasion and shared his experience in the department and thanked IGP Kashmir and other officers and officials for organising the farewell party.

Later on, IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and other officers shared lunch with the superannuated officer and was given memento by IGP Kashmir as a goodwill gesture.

Meanwhile Handwara Police hosted a farewell function at District Police Lines Handwara to bid adieu to the officers who superannuated from their active services. In a statement police said that SP Handwara Sandeep Gupta, Addl SP Handwara, SDPO Handwara, DySP DAR Handwara and other officers/officials were present on the occasion. The relatives of the superannuated officers also took part in the event.

SP Handwara while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and success post retirement. He also said that the doors of police department shall remain always open for them for any kind of assistance.

In a similar function at Ganderbal, ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya along and other officers, officials participated in the function. The relatives of the superannuated officers SI Barkat Ali and lady SI Naseema Sofi also took part in the event.

ASP Ganderbal while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.

At District Police Lines Kupwara SSP Kupwara Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, DySP DAR Kupwara and other officers, officials participated in the function. The relatives of the superannuated officers Insp Mohammad Jamal, Insp Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, SI Gh Hassan, SI Ab Aziz, ASI Ab Majeed and ASI Ab Khaliq also took part in the event.

SSP Kupwara while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.

In these functions, the superannuated officers also spoke on the occasion, shared their experience in the departments and the department for organising the farewell party. They also said that even after retirement they will continue to work for needy people of the society.