Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 8:01 PM

Senior IAS officer tests negative for Covid-19 now

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 8:01 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A senior IAS officer of Principal Secretary Rank, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending several high-level meetings last week, tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the officer’s back to back tests have come negative.

Trending News
File Pic

After doctor tests Covid19 positive, district admin orders temporary closure of diagnostic centres, clinics

File Pic

Health worker injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam

Representational Pic

Lab technician suspended for collecting Covid suspect's sample at his home in Chadoora

Soon after testing positive, the officer was moved to a hospital in Jammu and as per protocol, all his contacts went into self-quarantine.

On May 24, one of the advisors to Lieutenant Governor went into self-quarantine after two of his family members, on their arrival from New Delhi, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Related News