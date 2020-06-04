Senior IAS officer tests negative for Covid-19 now

A senior IAS officer of Principal Secretary Rank, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending several high-level meetings last week, tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the officer’s back to back tests have come negative.

Soon after testing positive, the officer was moved to a hospital in Jammu and as per protocol, all his contacts went into self-quarantine.

On May 24, one of the advisors to Lieutenant Governor went into self-quarantine after two of his family members, on their arrival from New Delhi, had tested positive for Covid-19.