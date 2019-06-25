Kashmir
Senior Kashmir journalist arrested in three-decade-old case

A senior journalist was arrested by the police during a raid last night at his residence in Srinagar in a nearly three-decade old case.

Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, 62, Printer and Publisher of Urdu daily Aafaq, was detained around 11:30 pm last night when he had just reached his home after finishing the edition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal told Greater Kashmir that Qadri was arrested in a “very old case”. “TADA court had issued a warrant against him but he didn’t cooperate. He will be produced in the court today,” said Dr. Mughal.

According to a report, police told the family that Qadri was arrested in a case registered against him in 1992.

