Senior Kashmir journalist arrested in three-decade-old case

Also Read | Congress leader arrested

A senior journalist was arrested by the police during a raid last night at his residence in Srinagar in a nearly three-decade old case.

Also Read | 2 STUDENTS AMONG 3 HELD FOR 'THREATENING' PRAGAASH

Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, 62, Printer and Publisher of Urdu daily Aafaq, was detained around 11:30 pm last night when he had just reached his home after finishing the edition.

Also Read | Police seek Alam's fresh remand in other case

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal told Greater Kashmir that Qadri was arrested in a “very old case”. “TADA court had issued a warrant against him but he didn’t cooperate. He will be produced in the court today,” said Dr. Mughal.

According to a report, police told the family that Qadri was arrested in a case registered against him in 1992.