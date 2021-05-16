Senior KU professor G M Bhat passes away after battling COVID-19

Senior Kashmir University professor and Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering at the varsity’s Institute of Engineering, Zakura, Prof Ghulam Mohiuddinn Bhat passed away at JLNM Hospital on Sunday after battling COVID-19.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Prof Bhat was admitted at the hospital for the last several days and succumbed to the virus this morning.

Prof Bhat was until recently the Director of KU’s IOT Zakura before he resigned from the post and joined his parent department of Electronics and Communication Engineering as its head.