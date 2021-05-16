Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 10:41 AM

Senior KU professor G M Bhat passes away after battling COVID-19

Prof Bhat was the Director of KU's IOT Zakura before he resigned from the post and joined his parent department of E&C Engineering as its head.
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 10:41 AM

Senior Kashmir University professor and Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering at the varsity’s Institute of Engineering, Zakura, Prof Ghulam Mohiuddinn Bhat passed away at JLNM Hospital on Sunday after battling COVID-19.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Prof Bhat was admitted at the hospital for the last several days and succumbed to the virus this morning.

Trending News
File Photo

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

Representation Photo

Low intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Shopian; no loss of life or injury reported

File Photo of Mustafa Kamal

NC seeks comprehensive COVID sustenance package for J&K economy

Prof Bhat was until recently the Director of KU’s IOT Zakura before he resigned from the post and joined his parent department of Electronics and Communication Engineering as its head.

Tagged in , , , , , , ,
Related News