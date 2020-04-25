Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:36 AM

Senior NC leader AR Mir passes away

Abdullahs, Mian Altaf, other party leaders condole demise
Senior National Conference leader Haji Abdul Rehman Mir passed away on Saturday.

A veteran political leader from this district, Mir had a long association with National Conference. He was close aide of the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.  Mir was serving the party as district president for Ganderbal.

Abdullah, Omar and other party leaders expressed grief over the demise of Mir. Abdullah and Omar said Mir had dedicated his life for the people and the party.

The duo expressed solidarity with the mournful family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Among other senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, ShammiOberoi, NasirAslamWani, Mubarak Gul, AR Rather, MianAltaf Ahmad, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shariefud Din Shariq, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sheikh IshfaqJabbar, Imran Nabi Dar, TanvirSadiq also extended condolences to the mournful family and expressed unison with them in their hour of grief.

They also prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the bereaved family.

Related News