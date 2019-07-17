Kashmir
Senior PDP leader and Pulwama district president Khalil Bandh resigns

Bandh, who was the district president Pulwama, said that experienced faces and wisdom were neglected and humiliated in the party.
Senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and former agriculture minister in PDP-BJP led government Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Wednesday resigned from the basic membership of the party.

“PDP has compromised on its basic principles after demise of late Mufti Mohammad Syed and veteran faces were sidelined in decision making process,” Bandh said in his resignation letter.

Bandh, who was the district president Pulwama, said that experienced faces and wisdom were neglected and humiliated in the party.

