Sensitisation programme on Geriatric Care at KU | Experts, academics call for social security, dignified care of elderly people

Academics and legal experts on Thursday called upon the society to ensure social security and dignified care of the elderly people.

They were speaking at a day-long online sensitisation-cum-awareness programme titled “Important policies and programmes regarding geriatric care in India”, organised jointly by the varsity’s Department of Sociology, National Institute of Social Defense of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and ‘Anugraha’, a noted national-level Non-Governmental Organisation.

According to a statement issued here, Dean of Research at KU Prof Shakil A Romshoo, who was the chief guest on the occasion, underscored the importance of organising such collaborative programmes to address issues and concerns related to the elderly people.

He urged academics and young scholars to conduct research on various dimensions associated with care of elderly people and come up with some concrete suggestions for their welfare and betterment.

In her welcome address, Dr Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson ‘Anugraha’ welcomed the resource persons and highlighted the importance of such sensitisation programmes. She also highlighted the work being undertaken by her NGO for the elderly people.

Prof Aneesa Shafi, Head, Department of Sociology, University of Kashmir and Prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former Dean and Head, Department of Law, Central University of Kashmir were the chief resource persons for the sensitisation programme.

Prof Shafi gave a sociological perspective of the elderly population and ageing while bringing forth the marginalization and estrangement problems they face within the families and in the society at large. She also stressed on developing an alternative mechanism to ensure the social security of the elderly owing to their increasing population and changing social settings.

Prof Hussain highlighted physical, psychological and emotional problems of the elderly population as a result of institutional stratification, nuclear families and technological advancements.

“There is an adequate legal framework for taking care of such problems but law has a limited role. The main onus of tackling this problem lies on society as a whole,” he said.

The day-long programme was attended by officers from the central government, J&K UT, lawyers, doctors and students from the university and various colleges.