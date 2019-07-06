Separatists call shutdown in Kashmir on Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary

Separatists have called for shutdown in Kashmir on the third death anniversary of the Hizb ul Mujahideen commander Burhan MUzaffar Wani.

In a statement, the JRL – an amalgam of separatist outfits – has appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on July 8.

JRL also appealed to the people of Tral and adjoining areas to pay homage to Burhan Wani and others.

Wani was killed during a gunfight with the security forces in Bemdoora village of Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive unrest in the valley.