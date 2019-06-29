Services of subject-specific school teachers likely to be terminated

The school education department is likely to discontinue services of subject specific teachers hired under erstwhile RMSA scheme for secondary and senior secondary schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to disengage the teachers comes despite recommendations by State Project Director (SPD) Samagra education scheme for re-hiring these teachers.

The teachers were recruited on contract basis for one academic session in March 2018. However, their services were extended from March to June 30, 2019.

The state project directorate of Samagra (erstwhile RMSA) had earlier recommended to the administrative department hiring these subject specific teachers again keeping in view the ongoing academic session.

“In the interest of studies of students, it is requested that a considerate view, in the matter by way of re-hiring the services of subject specific teachers till February 2020,” reads the letter addressed to secretary school education department.

“The chief education officers are approaching this directorate for extension in the contract period of subject specific teachers which will expire on June 30.”

An official said it wouldn’t be feasible for the department to start fresh recruitment for subject specific teachers for ongoing academic session this year.

More than 500 subject specific teachers were recruited under RMSA scheme by the department last year on contract basis for 11O schools for a period of one year on consolidated monthly salary of Rs 302831.

According to official documents, the services of 550 subject specific teachers were terminated from February 26 this year.

“The services of eligible candidates were re-hired vide society No. 175 Chirag of 2019 dated 09-03-2019 and all the chief education officers were advised to seek an undertaking duly signed by the first class magistrate from such eligible candidate were re-hired for the same post and same school till 30th June 2019,” the official document reads.

All these subject specific teachers are working in the schools and their service period, as per the order will expire on June 30.

“Earlier, the department couldn’t start fresh recruitment of these teachers for current academic session due to imposition of model code of conduct (MCC) in state,” the official said.

“That is why the directorate had recommended continuing with the services of these teachers till June 30.”

Another official said the department had decided that the services of these teachers would be utilised until rationalisation of staff in schools was completed and the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in government schools was streamlined.

“Since, rationalisation has not been completed in all schools so we require the services of these in teacher-deficient schools. Department should extend their services till the end of this academic session,” the second official said.

He said the administrative department was seeking status from both the directors of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“Both the directors can provide the exact position in schools and recommend whether department should continue the services of subject specific teachers or not. They (directors) have the overall control on academics in schools,” he said.

However, the secretary school education department, Sarita Chauhan said that the services of subject specific teachers would not be re-hired.

“We don’t have any vacancy in schools after recent transaction,” Chauhan said.