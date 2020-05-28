Set-up CAT benches at Srinagar, Jammu: JKAP

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party on Thursday demanded constitution of permanent CAT benches at Srinagar and Jammu. In a statement the party senior leader Rafi Ahmad Mir said it will be a step forward in ensuring access to justice.

He said for disposing service related matters in an expeditious manner it was imperative to have a permanent CAT benche both at Srinagar and Jammu.

Mir while thanking the Centre for the “recent notification” in this regard observed that the “amendment to this effect in the previous notification is encouraging for the litigants and the lawyers also.”

However, he demanded that Srinagar bench should be established as the notification only reflects Jammu as the seat of the tribunal. “We hope further clarity regarding Srinagar bench from the government,” said Mir.