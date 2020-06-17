Set-up Tribunal to probe excesses against minorities: Chrungoo

Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Wednesday demanded a “Special Crimes Tribunal” to investigate the “excesses committed against minorities” in J&K.

In a statement, Chrungoo said it was high time that the National Human Rights Commission ask the J&K government, in consultation with the Centre, to establish the Tribunal to investigate the “excesses committed against Pandits and the other minorities.”

“I hope the Commission takes due notice and initiates an appropriate action on priority,” said Chrungoo in the statement.