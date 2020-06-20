Sethar Sangam to have modern CFC for cricket bat manufacturers

Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah today chaired a meeting with Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association (CBMA) to discuss upgradation and renovation of Common Facility Centre (CFC) at SetharSangam on advanced technological basis under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

The project is funded by World Bank and will have Modern Technological Seasoning Chambers, Marketing Facility, Common Logistics Centre and various other facilities.

President CBMA has agreed for taking up the responsibility for operation and maintenance of the CFC at SetharSangam.

On the occasion, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir highlighted the importance of Cricket Bat Industry and its employment and turnover potential.

He also urged cricket bat unit holders to use the online platform for E- Marketing, GEM portal, UAM, BIS registration for getting the various benefits from the Govt. Further, he directed General Manager DIC Anantnag to expedite the process of registration, survey in Cricket Bat Cluster area and process of Geographical Indicator (GI) for cricket bat.

The meeting was attended by GM DIC Anantnag, coordinator JTRFP PIU Division Jammu & Kashmir Industries, President & members of CBMA besides other concerned.