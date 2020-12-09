Setting up Translation department in J&K historic: Darakhshan Andrabi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Wednesday hailed the decision of establishment of a full-fledged translation department in the civil secretariat by the government.

In a statement issued here, Darakhshan Andrabi said that after the inclusion of regional languages in the official languages category in J&K, the translation bureau was the need of the hour and the Lieutenant Governor had kept his promise. She said that all long pending demands of the people were being fulfilled in J&K for the first time after 1947. Andrabi said that the translation bureau would work as the bridge between many linguistic domains within J&K.

“J&K working systems are undergoing the process of overhaul and the restructuring of the system is in the interest of the people of J&K,” she said in the statement. “Merger of many departments, revival of many ailing units, re-structuring of many old, defunct or badly managed organisations and departments is on and slowly we are reaching to the perfect state of democratic functioning in J&K.” She also urging the Lt Governor to begin the process of re-structuring of the once premier JKAACL.