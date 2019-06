Also Read | At least 19 persons detained during night raids in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Seven persons were picked up by the security forces during night raids in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that the forces raided Kakapora area of the district during the night and detained seven persons.

Although a police official confirmed the arrests to Greater Kashmir, he did not divulge the reason behind the move.