Seven injured in road mishap in Sonamarg

Seven people were injured on Sunday in a road mishap at Nilgrar in Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh highway.

An official said that a truck travelling from Kargil to Sonamarg collided with a passenger cab coming from opposite direction near Nilgrar, resulting in injuries to seven passengers travelling in the cab.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Sharief  Tak (30), Muhammad Yousuf  Shah (30), Krishan Lal (55), Narayan Singh (50),  Nawaz Ahmad Malik (28) Muzamil Ahmad Malik (28), Himmat Singh (34) all residents of  Doda.

The injured were rushed to primary health centre Sonamarg, where from they were referred to sub district hospital Kangan.

