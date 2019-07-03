Seven Jammu and Kashmir police officers posted in Anti-Corruption Bureau

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday transferred seven police officers and posted them in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Zoheb Tanveer SDPO Khanyar; Rameez Rashid Bhat SDPO Hazratbal; Hamid Ali Banday Dy.SP CID SB Kulgam; Sheikh Mudasir Ahmad Farooqi Dy.SP PC Bandipora; Masood Ahmad Beigh Dy.SP SHRC; Mohammad Rafi Parray lncharge Dy.SP; and S. Dedar Singh, lncharge Dy.SP have been posted with the ACB.

The order further said that Kartar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau is repatriated to the Home Department for further posting.