Seven JeM associates arrested, six youth prevented from joining militancy in south Kashmir's Awantipora: police

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven JeM militant associates and prevented six youth from joining militancy in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

News agency GNS quoted a police statement saying the six youth- Aqib Ahmad Dhobi son of Ghulam Mohammad Dhobi, a resident of Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar, son of Mohammad Syed Zargar of Tral-e-Payeen, Saifullah Ahmad Shah, son of Ali Mohammad Shah, a resident of Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Liyaqat Ahmad Khanday alias Amir, son of Abdul Rashid Khanday, resident of Amlar Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a resident of Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo, son of Farooq Ahmad Zaboo, a resident of Tral-e-Bala were apprehended by Awantipora Police along with Army’s 42 RR and CRPF’s 180 BN and 130 BN.

As per the police statement, the arrested youth “were planning to join militant ranks” and “were motivated and indoctrinated by the militant associates and militanta to join the militant ranks”.

The said youth “developed contact with the active militants in the said area for joining militancy by means of the militant associates arrested by police,” police said.

The police statement further said the youth were “motivated by Pakistan based self style militant commanders to join militancy and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area”

Police further said that Awantipora Police along with security forces busted militant module and arrested seven militant associates of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The alleged militants l associates have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Salam Sheikh resident of Pinglish Tral, Adil Hussain Sheikh son of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh resident of Tral-e-Bala, Mohammad Iqbal Baba son of Haji Mohammad Aslam Baba resident of Tral-e-Bala, Yasir Amin Dar son of Mohammad Amin Dar resident of Noorabad Tral-e-Bala, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Subhan Sheikh resident of Batagund Tral, Ubaid Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Amin Mir resident of Batagund Tral and Adil Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat resident of Kranzbal Tral.

Police have accused the seven alleged JeM associates for motivating youth to join the militant ranks adding they are involved in providing “logistics, shelter, transporting of arms/ammunition and other kind of support to militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas, they said”.

The arrested militant associates were in touch with Pakistan based self style commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material recovered from them, police said.

A Case FIR number 51/2021 stands registered in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law, added police.