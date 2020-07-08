Seven months on, aspirants of lecturer posts in GMC Srinagar, Jammu still await results

Seven months on, the aspiring candidates who were interviewed for lecturer posts in various disciplines in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu, are still waiting for their results that was conducted in November last year.

The interview was conducted by the committee of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commissioner (PSC).

“We managed to attend our interviews despite facing lots of difficulties in reaching there as the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained mostly blocked and flights were getting rescheduled due to harsh winter. But the commission was dissolved on 19th November and are results were withheld,” said one aspirant on the condition of anonymity.

The new commission has been formed and the chairman has been selected a month ago now but these aspirants are still waiting for the results.

“We were told that once the commission is reformed our results would be declared within one week after, but it’s been more than a month now and the results are yet to be declared. We appeal LG GC Murmu to intervene in this matter and direct for the release of our results,” he added.