Seven timber smugglers booked under PSA in Shopian

At least seven timber smugglers were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya slapped the PSA on seven die-hard forest smugglers.

“Besides causing enormous damage to the forests in the area, they were involved in attacks on the forest officials”, said the official.

He said recently two forest officials suffered grave injuries after they came under the attack by these smugglers.