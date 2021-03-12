Several areas cut off in Kupwara

As predicted by the Meteorological Department, north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday witnessed light to moderate snowfall throwing normal life out of gear.

Due to the accumulation of more than one feet snow in upper reaches, several areas remained cut off from district headquarters while traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended.

People faced a lot of problems due to slippery road conditions and water logging across the district.

The snowfall also caused power and drinking water disruption in several areas including upper villages of Rajwar, Qaziabad, Rajwar, Lolab and Vilgam giving tough time to consumers.

People across the district complained about water logging causing serious problems in their movement.

Complaints poured in from main town Kupwara where people faced a lot of problems due to water logging. People while blaming the Municipal Council Kupwara for choked drainage system said that all lanes especially the by-pass road always turn nightmarish for people whenever there is snowfall or rains.

The snowfall has triggered apprehensions among apple farmers across the district. They are apprehensive about their crop cultivation this year due to the late snowfall.

Chief Horticulture Officer Kupwara Farooq Ahmad said that farmers need not to panic with this snowfall.

“Only that crop would be affected which has yielded flowers and apple plants yield flowers in mid April, so there is nothing to worry,” he added.