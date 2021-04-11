Several delegations call on Lt Governor at Srinagar

Several delegations including public representatives, individuals, and sportsperson from different parts of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan today.

Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Member, District Development Council Tulail, Bandipora, and a public delegation led by President Pahari Youth Association Uri, Naveed Bukhtiyar separately called on the Lt Governor and projected various developmental issues of Pahari and Tribal communities in their respective areas.

Another deputation from Pakharpora, Budgam led by Advocate Rayees Ahmad submitted a memorandum regarding their concerning issues.

Meanwhile, renowned Water Sports athlete and coach, Bilquis Mir also met the Lt Governor and projected various issues pertaining to the development of water sports infrastructure and water sports activities.

The Lieutenant Governor gave patient hearing to all the deputations and assured that all their genuine issues would be looked into on priority.

Several welfare measures have been taken for the development and welfare of people belonging to every community across J&K.

On development of water sports in the UT, the Lt Governor observed that J&K is rich in water resources and Government is committed to developing world-class Water Sports infrastructure to provide best platforms to the budding local talents in this sports discipline.

He also urged the members of the delegations to continue extending cooperation to administration in providing better services to the public.