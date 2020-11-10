Several developmental projects underway in floriculture sector: Com Secy

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad Tuesday said that government was working to address challenges and problems faced by the growers in the floriculture sector.

According to government spokesperson, the Commissioner Secretary today visited Ganderbal to hold interaction session with flower growers at Qamria Park. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather and District Floriculture Officer Ganderbal besides other senior officers of the Department were present on the occasion.

The Director Floriculture apprised the Commissioner about different developmental works undertaken and progress of commercial floriculture in the district.

The Commissioner was also apprised about the recent developmental works undertaken in Qamria Park Viz. construction of ornamental fencing, construction of view point, establishment of High-tech poly-carbonated greenhouse, renovation of fountain etc.

Executive Engineer Floriculture briefed the Commissioner that Rs 65 lakh will be incurred in the current financial year for different developmental works in Qamria Park.

During the interaction with flower growers, the Commissioner was apprised about various difficulties being faced by them vis-à-vis marketing their produce and losses suffered by them during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner listened to the grievances patiently and assured a suitable solution to their problems. He further informed the growers that the Department of Floriculture, J&K is on the job to formulate the comprehensive commercial floriculture policy in which all the challenges and problems faced by the growers will be taken care of. He said that several developmental projects were underway in floriculture sector across jammu and Kashmir, which he said would benefit the growers and other stakeholders assocaited with the trade.

The DDC emphasized on the importance of the Department of Floriculture in maintaining the public gardens and parks of the district professionally.

He further informed that on the request of the Department of Floriculture the district administration has identified 50 kanals of land for development of Rock garden at Kichpora on Srinagar Leh highway and 200 kanals of land for development of Lavender theme garden at GaniwanKangan.

The Commissioner, Floriculture during his concluding speech assured that the work on development of two theme gardens will start very soon. He further assured the general public that new sites for the development of public parks will be identified and developed for increasing the green space in the district and making it more tourist attractive.