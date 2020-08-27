Several measures afoot to restore pristine glory of water bodies, wetlands: DC B'la

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to discuss measures for restoration of water bodies and wetlands in line with the district environment plan.

The meeting discussed mapping of water bodies, revenue details, GPS locations of wetlands and water bodies across the district etc.

The meeting was informed that a Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of ACD with members from several other departments viz Forest, Soil Conservation, Irrigation and Flood Control, was constituted for finalization of draft action plan.

The DC directed the concerned officers to work in coordination so that appropriate measures are taken for the restoration of these water bodies.

He also directed to protect the ownership of these resources through the demarcation process and removal of encroachments from such areas.

The DC instructed the concerned officers to restore at least one pond or water body in every village apart from the creation of new ones and added that the restoration of water bodies and springs has been the main concern during the ambitious Back to Village programme.

He also directed the ACD to execute all the related works identified during the said programme.