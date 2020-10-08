Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:23 PM

Several Panchs resign in Handwara

Representational Pic

Several Panchs from Lilam-Vilgam village of this northern Kashmir town resigned from their positions on Thursday, alleging discrimination and non-cooperation by Sarpanch.

“With humble submission and high regard, I Deputy Sarpanch, Reyaz Ahmad Khan along with two Panchs Ashiq Hussian Bhat and Ghulam Rasool Khan tender resignation because the Sarpanch is not taking us on board  on any decision,” reads a resignation letter by Khan addressed to nodal officer “Back to Village-3” programme.

Khan said a local woman was Sarpanch of Lilam, but her husband was taking all decisions related to different works.

An official said the allegations by the Panchs was a matter of investigation. “After proper investigation truth shall come to fore,” he said.

