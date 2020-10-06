Several political activists from Dooru join Apni Party

Several political activists including Panchayat representatives from Dooru constituency of Anantnag district on Tuesday joined Apni Party.

Those who joined the party included Bashir Ahmad, Sarpanch Hengipora; Muhammad Sadiq Chohan from Gund Verinag; Jaleel Chohan from Hengipora; Muhammad Khaleel from Hengi Pora; Muhammad Safeer from Bithhalan and Noor-ud-Din Bumla from Hengi Pora.

Addressing the new entrants, the party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir said political activists across J&K especially in Kashmir have risked their lives in order to nurture democratic process in this politically hostile region.

He said under the leadership of the party President Altaf Bukhari, Apni Party has emerged as a credible political platform which believes in rationalistic approach to bring a change on the ground.