Several political activists from Ganderbal join Apni Party

Several political activists from Ganderbal district on Tuesday joined Apni Party at its office here.

A statement said the new entrants included Mehraj-ud-Din Dar, Feroz Ahmad Lone. Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Rasool Sofi and others.

The joining took place in presence of party President, Altaf Bukhari. Besides Bukhari while the new entrants were welcomed into the fold by senior party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, GM Bhawan and others.

On this occasion, the entrants pledged to work for strengthening the Apni Party in their respective areas and ensuring dissemination of agenda among the public. They said that it was the “plain-speaking” of the party leadership that convinced them to join the party.

Addressing the function, Bukhari said it was heartening that Apni Party was gaining the ground at a significant pace and the party will ensure to live up to the people’s expectations.