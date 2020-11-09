Several political activists from G'bl join Apni Party

Several political activists joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk here on Monday.

The new entrants included Mudasir Ahmad Dar, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Javid Ahmad Dar, Irshad Ahmad Sofi, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat and Prince Mudasir Bhat. They were welcomed by senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, and others including Haroon Rashid, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, GM Mir, Javid Ahmad Mir, Muzaffar Reshi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather and Showkat Ahmad Mir.

A statement said all the new entrants stated that the performance of party leadership convinced them to join the party and pledged to devote themselves for welfare of people on grassroots level.

They affirmed to put into their efforts to strengthen the party on the ground and further its socio-economic and political activities so as to address the sufferings of the people.

In his address, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said with their joining, the party shall impress upon others to join their hands with this party in their area.