Several political activists from Kupwara join Apni Party

Several political activists from Kupwara district on Saturday joined Apni Party.

A statement said the new entrants including Ghulam Ahmad Shah along with his associates were welcomed by the party senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, and others including Farooq Andrabi, Nazir Wani Dailgami, Noor Muhammad Sheikh and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, into the fold here.

Speaking on this occasion, Shah said the “vision and pragmatic agenda” of the Apni Party convinced him to join the party and use this political platform for welfare of people at grassroots level. Others who joined the party fold included Amir Aziz Gojri, Syed Aqib Bukhari, Adnan Shah, and Basit Hamid.

Shah said performance of Apni Party leadership especially its President Altaf Bukhari during his stint in previous elected government has “left indelible marks on the minds of socio-political activists who aspire to dedicate themselves to the empowerment of common people.”

Addressing the function, the party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir said with the joining of Shah the party cadre in Kupwara will get a boost that will result in mitigation of miseries of people and will also pave way for holistic development of the district.