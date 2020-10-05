Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:59 PM

Several political activists join Apni Party

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:59 PM
File Pic
Several political activists including Peoples Conference district President Srinagar on Monday joined the Apni Party, a party statement said.

Those who joined the party included Irfan Matoo, Peoples Conference, District President Srinagar, Dr Khazana, former municipal corporator Rawalpora and Ghulam Nabi Namthall a prominent political activist from Budgam, said the statement.

Senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir; General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and others welcomed the new entrants. Mir observed that people across J&K were emancipated enough to distinguish the political parties on the basis of their agenda.

