Several political leaders call on LG, submit memoranda

J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday met leaders of various political parties at Raj Bhavan here.

Congress leader RS Chib submitted a memorandum of demands which included establishment of Sainik Colony at Srinagar and expediting four-laning works on Jammu-Suchetgarh National Highway. He also submitted that Tawi Golf Course Jammu be overhauled and developed into a major tourist destination.

General Secretary J&K Congress Yogesh Sawhney also presented the LG a host of demands including improvement in traffic management and parking facility in old Jammu city, reopening of gates around Mubarak Mandi complex, completion of pending projects of Jammu city like Peerkho project, Tawi Ghat, artificial lake project, shifting of Government Higher Secondary School and release of pending installment of Rs 25 lakh assistance to refugees.

President Dogra Sadar Sabha Gulchain Singh Charak discussed with the LG a host of issues pertaining to Jammu region and the Dogras. In a memorandum he highlighted the urgent need for restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex and underlined its significance in Dogra heritage. He also highlighted the issue of blockade of old city roads due to winter Darbar and demanded widening of Indira-Chowk to Raj Bhavan Road.

State General Secretary BJP, Arvind Gupta while meeting with the LG submitted a detailed proposal of development of Katra-Reasi tourist circuit. His memorandum included issues like exploring potential of religious tourism around Katra and development of Katra bazaar as heritage market. BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary raised the issue related to shortage of faculty at GMC Jammu and demanded it be filled on priority. He also apprised the LG that the department of Urology and Gastroenterology were lying defunct despite availability of medical equipment.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the leaders and assured them that the government was taking all necessary steps for the betterment of public.