Several shops looted in Kangan market

Burglars looted several shops in Kangan market on Thursday night.

The burglars decamped with cash and some goods from these shops located at main town Kangan on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The incident has evoked anger among the traders as well as local population.

According to local traders, there have been many such burglaries in Kangan in the past but this was a major one.

They demanded that the culprits involved be nabbed and punished.

“Surprisingly this is what happens in the main market located on the highway. We demand stern punishment to the culprits,” said a local.

They said that the burglars had broken locks of a dozen shops and decamped with cash and some goods from eight shops.

SDPO KanganYasirQadri told Greater Kashmir that eight shops had been broken on Thursday night and burglars had decamped with cash.

“We have got the CCTV footage. The forensic team also visited the spot and took samples,” he said.