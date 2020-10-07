Several women political activists join Apni Party

Noted socio-political activist, Tanveer Fatima along with dozens of women workers from Sopore constituency on Wednesday joined Apni Party.

A statement said the joining took place at arty office at the party office here in presence of senior leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Shoaib Lone, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and others.

On the occasion, the party leaders welcomed the new entrants and hoped their joining will increase the support for the party at the grassroots level in north Kashmir.

Addressing the entrants, Mir said women have an important role in the society and hence their representation in electoral politics was must.

“Unfortunately, women in Kashmir have been the worst sufferers of the violence during the last three decades in which they witnessed a tumultuous situation,” Mir said, adding women in J&K especially in Kashmir can now play an important role in creating a congenial atmosphere for peace and prosperity.

Mohi-ud-Din emphasized on the role of women in peace and progress in any civilized society and highlighted the Apni Party’s programmes for women empowerment.

“Apni Party has a clear policy vis-à-vis the role and responsibility of women in a democratic process. The women can play a pivotal role in disseminating our policies and programmes at the grassroots level,” he observed.

Fatima pledged to work relentlessly to promote the Apni Party’s agenda among people in Sopore and its adjoining areas to enable people to make a distinction between different political parties in J&K. She said people should give a chance to the Apni Party and feel the difference.